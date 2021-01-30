COLLINS, Annie (née Rice) – 31 Carrowshee Park, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Friday, 29th January 2021, peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Wife of the late Patrick, RIP, and loving mother of Ann (Gary Curran), Mary, Joannie (Mickey McGrade), Pauline (Colm O’Reilly), Martin (Sinead), Stephen (Alex) much loved sister of Bridie (McCaffrey), Joan (Armitage), Vera (Allen), Josie (McGorman), Peter, Gerry, George and Sean. Pre-deceased by her siblings May, Frank, Jim, John and Eugene, RIP.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Annie’s funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only. The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time.

Will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Saint Peregrine pray for her