CASSIDY, Joe

Posted: 7:53 am January 11, 2021

CASSIDY, Joe – RIP, 78 Hudson Heights, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, BT94-1FS, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, 9th January 2021. Beloved husband of Bridie (Humphries), loving brother of the late Agnes, Tom, Joe, Eddie, Willie, Daniel, Mary, Kate, Lillie and Jim, RIP.

Regrettably due to Covid-19 restrictions the funeral home, family home, funeral Mass and burial are private.

Joe will leave McKervey’s Funeral Home, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN on Monday morning, 11th January at 10.20 am, arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for Requiem Mass at 11 am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The family would welcome those wishing to pay their respects whilst maintaining safe social distancing can do so as the funeral cortége makes its journey coming into Irvinestown from the Kesh Road, over Hudson Heights down through Reihill Park to the church.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace

