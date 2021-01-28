+44 (0)28 6632 2066
BROWN, Albert Irwin

Posted: 6:00 pm January 28, 2021

BROWN, Albert Irwin – January 27th, 2021 (peacefully) Ulster Hospital, Dundonald. Late of 66 Shandon Park, Belfast and formerly of Dublin Road, Enniskillen. Beloved husband of Winifred, dearly loved father of Gordon, Linda, Rosalind and Raymond and a much loved father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather.

Due to the current circumstances and Government advice regarding COVID-19, the family home, funeral service and burial will be private.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Northern Ireland Chest, Heart & Stroke Association.
Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors and sent to 41 Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74-7DP, or use the online donation account via the website.

Lovingly remembered by his family and all the family circle.

