WEIR, William James – December 16th, 2020, as the result of an accident. 19 Tullyhill Road, Killyshambly, Maguiresbridge, Co, Fermanagh. Dearly beloved son of Bill and Brenda, brother of Kenneth ( Sarah), Edward (Cerys), Thomas (Kerrie), Allana and boyfriend of Paulina.

Please note, due to the current circumstances and Government advice regarding COVID-19, the house and funeral will be private. For those wishing to pay their respects, the funeral will be leaving his home on Monday at 1.15 pm via Maguiresbridge, Lisnaskea and Newtownbutler, on route to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for 2.30 pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to local charities, cheques payable to Dowler’s Funeral Services, 7 Cherryhill, Gortacharn, Lisnaskea.

Deeply regretted by the family circle.