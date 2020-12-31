STEWART, Joe – 40 Hudson Heights, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, RIP, suddenly at his residence. 26th December 2020. Loving son of the late Johnny and Vera, brother of Mary, Maggie, Marie, Ann, Herbie and the late Benny and Vera.

Remains leaving his late residence Friday at 10.30 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown. Internment afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Sadly missed by his loving sisters, brother, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Owing to the current Covid-19 guidelines, please note the funeral house and Mass is strictly private to immediate family only.

People are welcome to pay there respects in the cemetery whilst maintaining social distances at all times.

Funeral Mass can also be viewed on the parish website https://www.devenishparishirvinestown.com/webcam



Any enquiries to Jim Barnett, Funeral Directors. Tel: 07866 – 511860 or Ederney (028) 686 31471