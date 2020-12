REYNOLDS, Phyllis – Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh and late of Woodlawn, Crover, Mountnugent, Co. Cavan. Died Wednesday, 23rd December 2020.

Sadly missed by her sister Lucy, nephews, niece, family circle, friends and neighbours.

At Rest

Private Funeral Service and Burial on Monday, 28th December in St. Bride’s Church, Mountnugent at 1 pm.

