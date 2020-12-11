McMANUS, Eamon Hugh (Hughie)

McMANUS – The death has occurred of Eamon Hugh [Hughie] McManus Sessiagh, Arney, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at his home. Remains are reposing at his residence and will leave his home at 10.15 am on Saturday, to arrive in St. Mary’s Church, Arney for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1.30 pm.

Due to Covid regulations Mass and Funeral are private to family only and the Funeral Mass may be viewed on the Cleenish Parish Facebook page.

Forever loved and always missed by his wife Patsy, daughters Margaret, Fiona [George], Martina, Lisa [Patrick] and pre-deceased by Paul and Carmel.

Always loved by grandchildren Laura, Sean, Rian, Ronan and Joey and great grandchildren Jessica and Emily.

Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortège proceeds from his home to St. Mary’s Church, Arney.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison. Messages of Condolence may be left below.