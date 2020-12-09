McENIFF, Dr. Pat – retired Dental Surgeon, Main Street, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, December 9th peacefully at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen proud father of Patrick, Dara, Nessa, Eimear, his Fifteen adoring grandchildren daughters-in-law Kathleen, and Eimear, sons-in-law Alan and Rónán, brothers Liam, and Brian, sister Mary, (pre-deceased by his parents John and Elizabeth and brother Sean), nephews, nieces and entire family circle and his many friends.

May his gentle Soul rest in peace

Private family Mass on Friday at 10 am in St. Patrick’s Church, Belleek. Pat’s Funeral cortége will travel via Boa Island, Belleek, Eastport Ballyshannon to arrive at St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran for 2 pm, private interment. This is an opportunity for family, friends and neighbours, to stand and show support to the family and pay there respects.

Please adhere to Government regulations while keeping a safe distance Please use face coverings to keep everyone safe during these difficult times. messages of condolences can be placed below or p.mccauley@btopenworld.com.

Family flowers only please.