McCLINTOCK, Dominick

McCLINTOCK – The death has occurred of Dominick McClintock, 56 Carnmore Rise, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh. Remains will arrive in St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen on Thursday, 24th December for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1.30 pm.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Jean, sons Gary (Joanne) and Andrew, predeceased by his daughter Cheryl Breen, dear brother of Adelaide and John (Eileen), uncle of Ciaran, grandfather of Leah Quinn (Gerard), Kieran, Ellen and Shaun, Dan and Maddy and great grandfather of Ava, Cade and Eoin and remembered by brother-in-law, sisters-in-law family circle and friends.

Due to the current situation house, Mass, and cremation are private to family only. Messages of Condolence may be left below