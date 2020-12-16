McALOON, Gary

McALOON – The death has occurred of Gary McAloon, Skea, Arney, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at his home.

Due to the current situation the family regret that the house, Mass, Funeral and cemetery are strictly private to family only. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 am in St. Mary’s Church, Arney, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortége proceeds from his residence to the church ensuring that social distance is maintained. Messages of Condolence may be left below.

Forever loved and always remembered by Michael, Rosemary, Seamus, Phyllis, Gerald, Marie and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces family circle and friends. Pre-deceased by Patricia and parents Mary Anne and John.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie and Macmillan, c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-4BY.