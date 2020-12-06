MAGUIRE, John – Rockfield Gardens, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, 5th December 2020, peacefully at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Beloved husband of the late Sarah and dearly loved father of Teresa (Richard) Patricia (Eamon), adored granddad to Oran, John Joe, Grace and Eoin, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

May he rest peacefully in the arms of Jesus

A private funeral for the immediate family only, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would wish to offer there condolences to John’s family are welcome to do so on the condolence page below or via p.mccauley@btopenworld.com

John’s funeral cortège will travel via Cashel, Garrison, Rockfield Gardens to arrive at Saint Patrick’s Cemetery at 2 pm on Monday for private interment. Please adhere to social distancing at all times and use face coverings.