MAGUIRE, Hugh – Drumroosk, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, 10th December 2020, peacefully. Loving husband of Lily and dear father of Pat (Belfast), Anthony (London), Mary (Belfast) and Mark (Galway).

Remains will arrive briefly on Sunday morning at Hugh’s home, Drumroosk, before leaving for 10 am Requiem Mass in St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Julie and Edel, grandchildren Ellen, Eoin, Fionnuala and Aibhilin and extended family circle.

House private please at all times.

Funeral Mass as per Covid regulations and current guidance.