+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

MAGUIRE, Hugh

Posted: 8:36 pm December 10, 2020

MAGUIRE, Hugh – Drumroosk, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, 10th December 2020, peacefully. Loving husband of Lily and dear father of Pat (Belfast), Anthony (London), Mary (Belfast) and Mark (Galway).

Remains will arrive briefly on Sunday morning at Hugh’s home, Drumroosk, before leaving for 10 am Requiem Mass in St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Julie and Edel, grandchildren Ellen, Eoin, Fionnuala and Aibhilin and extended family circle.

House private please at all times.

Funeral Mass as per Covid regulations and current guidance.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA