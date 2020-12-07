+44 (0)28 6632 2066
FLANAGAN, James Eamon

Posted: 8:20 pm December 7, 2020

FLANAGAN, James Eamon – 19 Clonliff Road, Macken, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, died 6th December 2020, RIP. Removal from his home on Tuesday at 9 am going via Macken, Thompsons Bridge to arrive at St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley for 10 am Funeral Mass. Interment in new cemetery afterwards.

Deeply regretted by his wife Eileen, sons Mark (Annemarie), Gareth (Fiona), grandchildren, Abbie, Anna, Grace, Sean, Ellie and Lucy, brother Adrian, sisters Vera (Thomas), Pauline (Vincent), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle Oliver (Evelyn), nephews, nieces and Family circle.

Owing to Covid-19 restrictions Funeral house and Funeral is private to family only.

