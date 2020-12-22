DOLAN, Timothy (Tim) – Moneykee, Irvinestown Co. Fermanagh. Peacefully at the County Care Home, Enniskillen, 21st December 2020, aged 97 years. Beloved son of the late John and Mary, RIP, much loved brother of the late Charlie, Agnes, Alice, Gertie, Mary, Jim, Sr Kathleen, Eileen, Sr Philomena, Sr. Winifred and Dympna, RIP

Regrettably due to Covid-19 restrictions the funeral home, family home, Mass and interment are private. Tim will leave McKervey’s Funeral Home, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN on Thursday morning, 24th December at 10.15 am, arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for Requiem Mass at 11 am, followed by Interment in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed live on the parish Webcam (Devenish Parish Irvinestown).

The family would welcome those wishing to pay their respects whilst maintaining safe social distancing can do so as the funeral cortége makes its journey from the funeral home to the Church.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to Saint Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing nephew, nieces, Hugh, Una, Mary, Kathleen and Bridget.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his gentle Soul