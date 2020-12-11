BANNON, Gabrielle (née Grew) – Thursday, 10th December, suddenly. Reposing at her home from Sunday morning until removal on Monday morning at 10.25 am to arrive at St. Macartan’s Church, Aghadrumsee for 11 am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sadly missed by her entire family circle.

In light of the Coronavirus and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Gabrielle’s wake will be strictly private. Please adhere to all current Government regulations and guidelines.