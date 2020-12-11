+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

BANNON, Gabrielle

Posted: 6:24 pm December 11, 2020

BANNON, Gabrielle (née Grew) – Thursday, 10th December, suddenly. Reposing at her home from Sunday morning until removal on Monday morning at 10.25 am to arrive at St. Macartan’s Church, Aghadrumsee for 11 am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sadly missed by her entire family circle.

In light of the Coronavirus and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Gabrielle’s wake will be strictly private. Please adhere to all current Government regulations and guidelines.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA