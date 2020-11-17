+44 (0)28 6632 2066
MULLIGAN, Tom

Posted: 7:22 pm November 17, 2020

MULLIGAN, Tom – peacefully at home in the loving care of his family. Pre-deceased by his son Brian, sister Mary, brothers Hughie and Frank. Dearly beloved husband of Ann and much loved father of Joseph (Deborah), Conor (Aileen) and Evelyn. Devoted grandfather of Brendan, Jessica, Anna, Sean, Danny, Katie and Thomas.

May Tom’s gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home until removal on Thursday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at St. Tierney’s Church, Roslea for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and entire circle of family friends and neighbours.

In accordance with current guidelines Tom’s Funeral Mass and burial will be celebrated in the presence of his family and relatives. Anyone wishing to leave a message of condolence please use book below.

Tom’s Funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/roslea

