MARTIN, Christopher

Posted: 6:39 pm November 7, 2020

MARTIN, Christopher – Dernawilt Road, Ballagh Cross, Newtownbutler and formerly of Enniskillen, Thursday, November 5th tragically. Loving son of Shauna and Stephen Greene, brother to Shane, Emma, Clara and Freya and devoted grandson to Esther and Michael Martin.

Reposing at his home from 6 pm this evening, Saturday, 7th November. Christopher’s funeral cortége will leave his home on Tuesday morning at 10.15 am and travel to St. Mary’s Church, Newtownbutler for funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Cross Cemetery, Enniskillen.

Sadly missed by his sorrowing parents, brother, sisters, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and family circle.

Those wishing to pay their respects are welcome to do so whilst maintaining social distancing.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace

