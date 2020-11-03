HUGHES, Dominic – Sligo Road, Enniskillen, Monday, 2nd November 2020, peacefully, loving husband of Julia (née Clancy) and dear father of Teresa and Mary.

Remains will arrive at St. Michael’s Church for 2 pm Requiem Mass on Wednesday, followed by burial at St. Mary’s Church, Teemore, at approx. 3.30 pm.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, granddaughters, son-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family circle.

Funeral Mass and burial restricted as per current Covid regulations. House strictly private please throughout.