GUNN, Frances (née Rogan) – Teemore, Co. Fermanagh, 2nd November 2020, peacefully (non Covid related). Widow of Terry and dear mother of John (Oonagh) Catherine (Philip), Frances (Ciaran), Siobhan (Tommy) and dear Brother John (Urney, Co. Tyrone).

Remains reposing tomorrow, Tuesday at her home, Teemore, BT92-9QH from 12 noon until 9 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.45 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Teemore, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private Wednesday morning please.

Wake and Funeral limited to family, neighbours and close friends, strictly as per Covid regulations. The family would welcome your presence along the funeral route on Wednesday morning.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, grandchildren, brother, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law Maura, nieces, nephews and extended family circle.