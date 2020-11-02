+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

GUNN, Frances

Posted: 6:40 pm November 2, 2020

GUNN, Frances (née Rogan) – Teemore, Co. Fermanagh, 2nd November 2020, peacefully (non Covid related). Widow of Terry and dear mother of John (Oonagh) Catherine (Philip), Frances (Ciaran), Siobhan (Tommy) and dear Brother John (Urney, Co. Tyrone).

Remains reposing tomorrow, Tuesday at her home, Teemore, BT92-9QH from 12 noon until 9 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.45 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Teemore, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private Wednesday morning please.

Wake and Funeral limited to family, neighbours and close friends, strictly as per Covid regulations. The family would welcome your presence along the funeral route on Wednesday morning.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, grandchildren, brother, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law Maura, nieces, nephews and extended family circle.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA