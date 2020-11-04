CORR, Seamus – No2 Rathowen, Lisnaskea Co. Fermanagh, died Tuesday, 3rd November, suddenly in hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Vera and loving father of Gerard, Damian, Helena and Declan. Brother of Ann, Bernadette, Geraldine, Angela, Eddie, Martin, Stephen and the late Michael, RIP.

Reposing at his late residence until removal on Friday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea, for 11 am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Seamus will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Margaret, Janine and Belinda, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions Seamus’ wake, funeral Mass and burial will be restricted to family only.

Those wishing to pay their respects to Seamus may do so along funeral route to the church. Seamus’ family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sad and sensitive time.