SLEVIN, Vera (née Gildea) – Ballygee, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, October 7th, 2020, peacefully at home Non Covid related. Beloved wife of the Late John much loved mother of Sean (Colette), Barry (Rose), Angela (James) and Fergus (Marie), adored grandchildren Robert, Ross, Jake, and Eve, great granddaughter Molly, brother-In-law Seamus (Maura), sisters-In-law Mary and Kathleen, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

May her gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Private Family reposing with Removal on Saturday morning to Saint Michael’s Church, Mulleek for 11 am Requiem Mass followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines regarding Covid-19 the family home and funeral is private to family and very close friends. Those wishing to offer there condolences to the family can do so below or p.mccauley@btopenworld.com.

Please adhere to social distancing and use face coverings at all times.