REILLY, Vera

Posted: 7:52 pm October 13, 2020

REILLY, Vera (née Smith) – Gorteen Lane, Aughyoule, Derrylin, 13th October 2020, peacefully, widow of Eamon.

Remains reposing at her home until removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Wake and funeral strictly limited to family, neighbours and friends as per Covid-19 regulations.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sister Evelyn (England), nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

