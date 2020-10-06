O’BRIEN, Brian James – born 1st December 1946, of 1 Flax Valley, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, died peacefully at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen surrounded by his family on 5th October 2020.

Son of the late Jack and Peggy and brother to Kieran, Timothy (T J) and Justin. He he was much loved by his extended family. He had a particular, and mutual, fondness for his nieces and nephews, Eavan, Ronan, Roisin, Maeve, Eoin, Elise, Lois, Jack, Justin and Saoirse in the UK, Ireland and Australia. Brian was the true global citizen with legions of friends and acquaintances around the planet who will share our loss.

Regrettably, due to COVID-19 restrictions the funeral home and family home will be private. Brian will leave McKervey’s Funeral Home, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN on Thursday morning, 8th October at 11.30 am arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The family would welcome those wishing to pay their respects whilst maintaining safe social distancing as the funeral cortége makes its journey from the funeral home to the Church.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired, to Medecins Sans Frontieres (www.msf.org.uk).

Calmer seas ahead, Brian. Sail well.