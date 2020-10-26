MURPHY, Joe – 17 Tanyard Lane, Brookeborough, Co. Fermanagh, died Monday, 26th October 2020, peacefully at home in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of Anna (née Carey) and devoted father to Patrick (Rosemary), Neil (Finola), Kevin (Teresa), Annette (Brendan McAloon) and Joan (Michael McGillen). Loving brother of Arthur, Mary (Kerr) Patsy (Cadden) and predeceased by his brother John and sister Peggy, RIP.

Reposing at his late residence until removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Brookeborough, for 11 am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and a large circle of family and friends.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Marie Curie, c/o Swift & McCaffrey funeral directors, Lisnaskea.

Owing to Covid-19 regulations, Joe’s wake house and funeral Mass will be private please to family and close friends.