McGOVERN, Brendan – Knockninny Park and formerly Derrymacausey, Derrylin, 20th October 2020, peacefully, pre-deceased by his loving wife Ann and dear father of their children Philip (Bernie) and Martina (Paddy).

Sadly missed by his sorrowing wife Sally, grandchildren Ryan (Ann), Darren, Edel, Meaghan and Christopher, great grandchildren Rosie and Molly, sisters Bernie (Belturbet), Vera (Lisnaskea), nieces, nephews and extended family circle.

Remains will leave the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen on Thursday morning at 10.15 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Removal and Funeral Mass strictly as per current Covid-19 regulations.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews and extended family circle.