McCAFFREY, Edmond – RIP, 108 Tedd Road, Meenmore, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, died peacefully at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, 2nd October 2020. Beloved son of the late Tom and Margaret, RIP, much loved brother of Kitty and the late Tommy, Sarah, Maureen, Pat, Mickey, Peggy and Rosie, RIP.

Regrettably due to Covid-19 restrictions the funeral home, family home are private. Edmond will leave McKervey’s Funeral Home, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN on Saturday evening, 3rd October at 6 pm, arriving at Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney for 6.30 pm to repose. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Sunday, 4th October at 1 pm. Mass can be viewed on the Culmaine parish website. Interment afterwards in Edenclaw Cemetery.

The family would welcome those wishing to pay their respects whilst maintaining safe social distancing can do so as the funeral cortége makes its journey from the funeral home to the Church and on the day of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Ward 2, South West Acute Hospital, cheques should be made payable and sent to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-OEN.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing sister, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace