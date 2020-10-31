+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McCABE, Nick

Posted: 6:19 pm October 31, 2020

McCABE, Nick – 9 Oak Grove, Derrylin, BT92-9GF and formerly Kilcock, Co. Kildare, 30th October 2020, peacefully. Loving husband of Angela (née Rooney) and dear father of Roz and Bea (Cathal), beloved son of Anne and late John, RIP and brother of John (Mary).

Remains reposing at 9 Oak Grove, Derrylin from 3 pm to 6 pm Saturday. House strictly private to family on Sunday morning. Removal on Sunday at 12.45 pm to arrive for 1 pm Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, mother, brother, sister-in-law, niece, nephew, step children and extended family circle.

Wake and Mass as per current Covid regulations.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Branin Cancer Research UK or Marie Curie, c/o Patrick Blake Funeral Directors, Derrylin.

