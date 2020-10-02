+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Family Notices Header

McAVINUE, Imelda

Posted: 6:29 pm October 2, 2020

McAVINUE, Imelda (née Gleeson) – died Friday, 2nd October 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Devoted wife to P. J. and loving mother of Bronagh, Karen and Donal. Much loved sister of Kathleen (McGrath), Ann (McManus), Michael, Angela (Foy), Pat, Pauline (O’Neill), Damien (Pauline) and Ciaran (Frances). Reposing at her late residence until removal on Sunday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin for 11.15 am Funeral Mass.

Will be sadly missed by her husband, daughters, son, sons-in-law Gene and Leo, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of family and friends.

Because of current Covid-19 restrictions Imelda’s wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family and close friends. Those wishing to pay their respects to Imelda may do so along funeral route to the church.

Imelda’s family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sad and sensitive time.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Marie Curie Cancer Care, c/o Swift & McCaffrey, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLA. Imelda’s funeral Mass can be viewed on St. Ninnidh’s church webcam.

