LAWN, Thomas (Tom) – Rossharbour Boa, Island Road, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, October 22nd, suddenly. Beloved and much loved son of Maggie and dear brother of James (Margaret) John (Mary Teresa) sister Margaret (Donnie) and Teresa.

Reposing privately at his mother’s home with removal on Monday morning to St. Michael’s Church, Mulleek for 11 am Requiem Mass followed by Interment in adjoining cemetery.

Very deeply by his heartbroken family, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

May his gentle Rest In Peace

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and in line with Government guidelines the home and funeral is private to family only. Those who wish to offer condolences to the family can do so below.

Family flowers, donations if so desired to Marie Curie Nurses, c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director. Please use face coverings at all times.