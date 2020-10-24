+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

GORMLEY, Bridget

Posted: 7:01 pm October 24, 2020

GORMLEY, Bridget (née Kelly) – peacefully at home, 23rd October 2020, RIP. Beloved wife of the late Vincent, much loved mother of Caroline and Gerard and mother-in-law of Benny and Donna, loving nanny of Cara, Grace, Dáithí, Elena and Fianna.

Bridget’s remains will leave her late home on Sunday, October 25th at 10.15 am for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Aghyaran at 11 am. Interment afterwards in St. Joseph’s Churchyard, Lettercran. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/aghyaran.

Due to Government restrictions, the house, Mass and Interment are strictly private to the immediate family. Anyone wishing to leave a message of sympathy for the family may do so using the condolences section below.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle, friends and neighbours.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Have Mercy on her Soul

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA