GORMLEY, Bridget (née Kelly) – peacefully at home, 23rd October 2020, RIP. Beloved wife of the late Vincent, much loved mother of Caroline and Gerard and mother-in-law of Benny and Donna, loving nanny of Cara, Grace, Dáithí, Elena and Fianna.

Bridget’s remains will leave her late home on Sunday, October 25th at 10.15 am for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Aghyaran at 11 am. Interment afterwards in St. Joseph’s Churchyard, Lettercran. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/aghyaran.

Due to Government restrictions, the house, Mass and Interment are strictly private to the immediate family. Anyone wishing to leave a message of sympathy for the family may do so using the condolences section below.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle, friends and neighbours.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Have Mercy on her Soul