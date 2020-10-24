+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

DEVLIN, Henry

Posted: 7:04 pm October 24, 2020

DEVLIN, Henry – peacefully in The South West Acute Hospital.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, cousins, friends and neighbour’s.

May Henry’s gentle Soul rest in peace

Henry’s funeral cortège will leave Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea, on Monday morning at 10 am, via his home house, Drumshancorrick, to arrive at St. Tierney’s Church, Roslea for 11am funeral Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions of 25 Henry’s funeral Mass and burial will be private to family, friends and neighbours. Henry’s funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservives.tv/roslea. Anyone wishing to leave a message of condolence please use book below.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA