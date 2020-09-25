TEAGUE, Rose (née McElvogue) – RIP, 33 Kesh Road, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, died peacefully at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, surrounded by her loving family on 25th September 2020. Beloved wife of the late John, RIP, loving sister of Patrick, Mary (Wolfe) and the late John, Michael and Barney, RIP.

Regrettably due to Covid-19 restrictions the funeral home, family home are private.

Rose will leave McKervey’s Funeral Home, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN, on Friday evening, 25th September at 6.30 pm arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for 7 pm to repose. Funeral Mass on Sunday, 27th September at 1 pm followed by Interment in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on the Devenish Parish webcam.

The family would welcome those wishing to pay their respects, whilst maintaining safe social distancing, to do so as the funeral cortège makes its journey from the funeral home to the church.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex Palliative Care Ward, cheques should be made payable and sent to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh, BT93-OEN.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing brother, sister, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, many dear friends, neighbours and entire family circle.

May her gentle Soul Rest In Peace