SULLIVAN, Mary (née Maguire) – Ballygar, Co. Galway and formerly Clonfard, Co. Fermanagh, September 28th, 2020, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at the Galway Hospice, surrounded by her daughter Michelle and granddaughter Shannon, Mary (May). Pre-deceased by her husband Dan (Garda Seargent), her son Hugh and her brother Brendan (Clonfard). Dearly loved mother of Brendan, Jacquie, Patricia, Danny and Michelle.

Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Edmond (Eddie, Clones) and sister-in-law Betty (Kilkenny), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

In order to comply with current Covid-19 restrictions, reposing and Funeral Mass for May will be for family only. Funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Ballygar on Friday at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. May’s funeral cortége will travel from her residence on Friday morning for the Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired can be made directly to Galway Hospice. For those wishing to offer their condolences, please use the online condolence book below.