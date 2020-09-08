+44 (0)28 6632 2066
SCOTT, Sarah

Posted: 8:33 pm September 8, 2020

SCOTT, Sarah (née McGinnity) – peacefully, at Gortacharn Nursing Home. Pre-deceased by her husband Tommy, brothers Pat, Tommy, sisters Maggie-Ellen, Lizzie and Molly. Dearly beloved mother of Michael and Diane. Devoted grandmother of Jessica, Emma, Matthew, Katie and great grandmother of Albert and Lyra.

May her gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea today Tuesday from 5 pm until removal at 7 pm to arrive at St. Tierney’s Church, Roslea for evening prayers at 8 pm. Funeral Mass tomorrow Wednesday at 11 am. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Sarah’s funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/roslea

Anyone who wishes to leave a message of condolence please use book below.

