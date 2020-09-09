SCOLLON, Carmel (née McCormick) – wife of the late P and mother of the late Patrick.

Deeply regretted by her loving family Quinten (Denise) Garry, Ann Marie (Declan) Gemma (Mark) grandchildren Julia, Jude, Edel, Oisin, Erin, Niamh, Ethan, Jack, Owen and Conor, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law relatives and a large circle of friends.

May her gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 2 pm to 8 pm on this Thursday with strict Covid-19 restrictions in place. Carmel’s remains will leave her late residence on Friday at 11.30 am to arrive at Saint Patrick’s Church, Killesher for 12 noon Funeral Mass and burial in adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be restricted to fifty people which includes the family. We thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Carmel’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences and can do so at the bottom of this death notice