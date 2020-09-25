O’NEILL, Agatha (née Flanagan) – formerly of Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at Summerville Nursing Home, Strandhill. Pre-deceased by her husband Paddy, loving mother of Dympna Mannion (Sligo), Helen Goodman (Dublin) and Finbar O`Neill (Dublin).

Sadly missed by her loving daughters, son, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Sunday afternoon from 3 pm to 6 pm. Funeral will arrive to St. Anne’s Church, Sligo, on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11 am followed by burial in Sligo Cemetery immediately afterwards.

Due to the current restrictions, the reposing and funeral will be private for family and close friends only. You can stream the funeral Mass live by following this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-annes-cranmore

