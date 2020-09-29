MULLIGAN, Patricia (Patsy) (née Carney) – RIP, 8 Ardvarney Road, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EG, died peacefully at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen on 29th September 2020. Beloved wife of the late Seamus, RIP, much loved mother of Maria, James , Lisa, Gerard and Josephine, loving mother-in-law of June, Martin and Carol, cherished grandmother of Ryan, Amy, Michael, Carl and Cameron.

Regrettably due to Covid-19 restrictions the funeral home, family home are private. Patsy will leave McKervey’s Funeral Home, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN on Tuesday evening, 29th September at 6.30 pm going to her late residence to repose. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, 1st October at 11 am in Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney. Interment afterwards in Edenclaw Cemetery.

The family would welcome those wishing to pay their respects whilst maintaining safe social distancing can do so as the funeral cortége makes its journey from the funeral home to the family home and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to Marie Curie, cheques should be made payable and sent to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-OEN.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sons, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

May her gentle Soul Rest In Peace