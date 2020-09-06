McDERMOTT, Angela (née West) – formerly of Ballywillin, Newtownbuttler, Co. Fermanagh, passed away, peacefully in Cavan General Hospital. Pre-deceased by her sister Patsy (Toye) and brother Robert. Loving wife of John and adored mother of Mellisa (Hughes, Clones), Majella (Malarkey, Newtownbuttler), Grace (Clones), sons John-Paul (Clones) and Darragh (Clones).

Angela will be missed and remembered with love by her husband, daughters, sons their partners Colleen, Darren, John and Brendan, grandchildren, her sisters Margaret, Susan and Teresa brothers Vinny, Thomas and John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces nephews, extended family and by all who knew and loved her.

May she Rest In Peace

Angela will be resting at the family home. Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Chapel, Clones, Tuesday, 8th September at 11 am, followed by burial in Mount St. Oliver’s Cemetery, Clones. Angela’s funeral cortège to the chapel will travel by foot (people paying their respects, please adhere to social distancing). House private, please.

Due to the continued restrictions on public gatherings, Angela’s Funeral Mass and burial will be celebrated in the presence of her family. Anyone wishing to leave a message of condolence, may do so below.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/sacredheartclones