JOHNSTON, Alice (née Farrell) – Daly Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, September 10th, peacefully, at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by her heartbroken family. Beloved wife of the late David and dearly loved mother of Priscilla (Patsy Coyle), Marlyn (Martin Doogan) and son Garnett, much loved grandmother of Gillian, Brian, Ellie, Lauren, Jade and Kyle, brother Bobby (Frances), niece Amanda, sister-in-law Sadie, pre-deceased by her brother George and nephew Jason.

Funeral Service on Sunday in Belleek Parish Church of Ireland at 2 pm followed by burial in adjoining graveyard. Alice’s remains will be brought to the church on Saturday evening at 6 pm to repose overnight. This is an opportunity for friends and neighbours to stand and show their support to the family and pay their respects. Please adhere to Government regulations and keep a safe distance whilst doing so.

Home and Funeral private to family and very close friends.

Restrictions will be in place in the church including the wearing of face masks at all times.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Gnangara Residents’ Comfort Fund and Belleek Parish Church Fund, c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director.

