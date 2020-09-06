DONNELLY, Nicola (nee McCaffrey) – Corratistune Road, Kilnakelly, Derrylin, BT92-9DZ, peacefully, Sunday, 6th September 2020. Loving wife of Michael and dear mother of Siobhan (Kristian) and baby Sarah Anne.

Remains reposing at her home from 4 pm today, Sunday, until removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Teemore, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughter, brothers John Patrick, Hubert, sisters Maria, Teresa and extended family circle.

Wake and Funeral Mass open to family and friends as per Covid-19 regulations and guidance.