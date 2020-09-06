+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

DONNELLY, Nicola

Posted: 7:33 pm September 6, 2020

DONNELLY, Nicola (nee McCaffrey) – Corratistune Road, Kilnakelly, Derrylin, BT92-9DZ, peacefully, Sunday, 6th September 2020. Loving wife of Michael and dear mother of Siobhan (Kristian) and baby Sarah Anne.

Remains reposing at her home from 4 pm today, Sunday, until removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Teemore, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughter, brothers John Patrick, Hubert, sisters Maria, Teresa and extended family circle.

Wake and Funeral Mass open to family and friends as per Covid-19 regulations and guidance.

 

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA