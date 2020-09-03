COSGROVE, John Patrick – 17 Ashbourne Manor, Old Tempo Road, Enniskillen, BT74-4BB, 1st September 2020. Loving father of John Jnr. (Laura), Clare (Keith Kerr), Aidan (Lynn), Edel and Paul. Pre-deceased by his wife Veronica.

Reposing at McKeegan’s Funeral Home, in compliance with current guidelines on Thursday, 2nd from 4 pm until 7 pm. Mass on Saturday morning in St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen at 11 am, followed by interment in Cross Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his loving children, grandchildren, Maureen and extended family.

Mass may be viewed on St. Michael’s webcam.

House Strictly Private Please