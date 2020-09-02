CORRY, Bridget – (75 Sunnyside, New York and formerly Cruntully, Drumskinney, Kesh Co. Fermanagh), peacefully at Beverly Hospital, America on Tuesday, 28th April 2020, RIP. Beloved daughter of the late John James and Annie, RIP. Loving sister of Tommy, Eileen, John, Mickey, Jane and the late Agnes, Philomena and William, RIP.

Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick’s Church, Montiagh on Friday morning, 4th September, at 11 am followed by Interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Regrettably due to Covid-19 guidelines the Mass and burial are private.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, dear friends in America John Kenney, Margaret, Dan Dore and entire family circle.

Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Pray For Her