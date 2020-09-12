+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

CONEFREY, Christina

Posted: 7:11 pm September 12, 2020

CONEFREY – The death has occurred of Christina Conefrey (née McBarron), Drumnamore, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, Saturday, 12th September, 2020, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her sister Bernie. Loved and sadly missed by her loving husband PJ, her daughter; Úna, sons; Kieran, Damien and Fergus, her brothers Michael and P. J., her sisters; Sarah, Marie, Carmel, Julie and Pauline, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Christina Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA