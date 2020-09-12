CONEFREY, Christina

CONEFREY – The death has occurred of Christina Conefrey (née McBarron), Drumnamore, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, Saturday, 12th September, 2020, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her sister Bernie. Loved and sadly missed by her loving husband PJ, her daughter; Úna, sons; Kieran, Damien and Fergus, her brothers Michael and P. J., her sisters; Sarah, Marie, Carmel, Julie and Pauline, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Christina Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later