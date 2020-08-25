TEAGUE, Francis – (Largy, Lack Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0BY), peacefully at the Graan Abbey Nursing Home, Enniskillen. RIP, 25th August 2020, aged 61 years. Loving son of the late Brian and Mary, RIP. Cherished brother of Maura, Kitty, Eamon, Brian and John.

Please note due to the current circumstances and Government advice regarding COVID-19 the family home, funeral and burial will be private. Anyone wishing to pay their respects can do so as the funeral cortége makes its journey to Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney on Thursday morning, 27th August, at 11 am from the family home arriving at Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by Interment in Dromore Old Graveyard. Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam www.culmaine.co.uk.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired to Marie Curie. Cheques should be made payable to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93-0EN.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephew Brian Junior, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace