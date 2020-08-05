REDDY, Dessie – Youghal, Co. Cork and the late of Clonmaulin, Fermanagh, peacefully at Cork University Hospital. Beloved husband of Eileen and much loved Dad of Sandra, Carol, Christine, and Kieran.

Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Fionn, Luke, Callum, Rowan, and Éabha, sons-in-law Taras and William, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Dessie’s Funeral will take place privately in keeping with the current guidelines on Covid as instructed by the Government, please leave your messages of support for his family in the below condolences.