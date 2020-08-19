O’LOUGHLIN, Goretti (née Keenan) – Keenaghan, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, August 18th, 2020, suddenly. Beloved wife of Kevin, loving mother of Fiona (Roy) and Kevin (Melissa), loving grandma of Thomas and Aoibhe, sister of Eileen (Benny), Kathleen (and the late P.J., Christine (Marius)), P.J., (Irene), Gerard (Patricia), (pre-deceased by her parents, sister Mary and husband Jim), nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Regrettably due to Covid-19 guidelines the family home, funeral and burial will be private to family only.

Goretti remains will leave her late residence on Friday morning at 10.30 am arriving for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Belleek at 11 am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to pay their respects while maintaining social distancing can do so as the cortége makes the journey to the church. Those who would like to offer condolences can do so below or p.mccauley@btopenworld.com.

Our Lady of Knock pray for her gentle Soul