McTERNAN, Ita (née McBrien) – Mullylogan, Enniskillen, BT74-5QF, 21st August 2020, peacefully, loving wife of John and dear mother of John James (Laura) and Grace (Aidan).

Remains reposing at her home until removal on Monday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen, followed by burial in Cross Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter, grandchildren, sister, brothers and extended family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, c/o Patrick Blake Funeral Directors. Wake and Funeral Mass as per Covid-19 guidance.