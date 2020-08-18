McCUSKER, Liam – 8 Scallon Road, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, BT94-1ED, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, 18th August 2020, RIP. Beloved husband of the late Mary, RIP, loving father of Marie, Breege, Geraldine, Eugene, Liam, Antonette, Ciaran, Amanda and Sean, cherished brother of Bridget and his deceased brothers and sisters, RIP.

Regrettably due to Covid-19 guidelines the family home funeral and burial are private. Anyone wishing to pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing can do so as the funeral cortége goes through Irvinestown on Friday morning, 21st August, at 10.30 am arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for Requiem Mass at 11 am followed by Interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown, c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing sons, daughters, sister, seventeen grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and entire family circle.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace