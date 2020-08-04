FLYNN, Patrick (Paddy) – late of Corban Avenue and Queen Street, Enniskillen, peacefully 3rd August 2020. Dear husband of the late Helen (nee Johnston, Cavan). Loving father of Gerald (Donna), David (Angela) and Edwin (Susan).

Reposing at the home of his son David and daughter-in-law Angela, 27 Devenish Crescent, Enniskillen, BT74-4RB. Mass on Wednesday morning in St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, at 11 am, followed by interment in the Convent Cemetery. Mass may be viewed on St. Michael’s webcam.

Owing to current guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private to immediate family and close friends only, please.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family.