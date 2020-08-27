EVES, Seamus – (7 Erne Park, Kesh, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-1SJ), peacefully at this late residence, RIP, 26th August 2020. Beloved son of the late James and Rose, RIP, loving brother of Brendan.

Please note due to the current circumstances and Government advice regarding COVID-19 the funeral home, Mass and burial will be private. Anyone wishing to pay their respects whilst maintaining safe social distancing can do so as the funeral cortége makes its journey from McKervey’s Funeral Home, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, BT93-0EN on Saturday morning, 29th August at 10.30 am arriving at Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney for Requiem Mass at 11 am, followed by Interment in Saint Mary’s Cemetery, Bannagh.

Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam www.culmaine.co.uk.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to NI Chest Heart and Stroke. Cheques should be made payable to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing brother and entire family circle.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace